Elvis Snubbed For Cinematography Oscar, Continuing Academy's 95-Year Streak Of Not Awarding Women

"All Quiet on the Western Front" may have just won the Oscar for Best Cinematography, but it's the Academy's loss. In the 95-year history of the Academy Awards, only three women have ever been nominated for the award, and as of 2023, no woman has ever won.

You might think that sounds bad because there are five nominees every single year, which means only three out of 475 nominees have ever been women, but it's worse than that, because some years there were two separate categories for Best Cinematography, both Color and Black and White, and in multiple years there were as many as fifteen nominated films. We'll let someone who's better at math do the percentages, but needless to say, less than 1% of the nominees in the Best Cinematography category have been women. MUCH less.

And while we have lots of respect for James Friend's work on "All Quiet on the Western Front," a stark and striking motion picture that captures the brutality and futility of war, we also love and admire Mandy Walker's overwhelming achievement bringing the larger-than-life life of Elvis Presley to... well, life in "Elvis," covering a vast number of locations, moods and color schemes, the good and the bad of Elvis Presley's life, just like we admire her depressingly few forebears.