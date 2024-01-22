The SAG Award Winner Who Played Memorable Roles In Buffy & Numerous '90s Teen Movies

DuVall didn't have a whole lot of experience before she stepped on the set of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," having only had a few small roles on shows like "E.R." and "Dangerous Minds." The actor had no idea that this single-episode appearance would become a huge highlight of her career. She was a fan of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie before she auditioned for the series, but her episode was shot before the show had come out yet (as she once told the A.V. Club).

She had no idea if the WB series would be successful, but was nervous all the same. DuVall's greenness in the entertainment industry, along with her natural introversion, made her the perfect fit for Marcie.

"I think I was maybe 18 or 19 when we shot it," she recalled. "I was nervous and very shy, but really related to that character so much because I am a shy person. I am an introvert. I was so taken with the sensitivity and the emotion in that role."

The actor delivered most of her lines off-set into a microphone, which made her feel even more like her character. This also gave her another obstacle to overcome as a performer in order to connect with her scene partners and the audience. Although she was only in one episode and did most of her performance in voice-over, new generations of shy teenagers continue to see themselves in Marcie.

"The fact that it's one episode of a television show that was on for so long, and people come up to me and talk to me about it all the time," DuVall continued. "And they relate to it and they understood. We all feel that way. Probably the most visible people also feel invisible."