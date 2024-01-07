One Buffy The Vampire Slayer Character Was Partly Inspired By The Shining

Some of the campiest WB teen soaps have taken inspiration from classic films, and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is no exception. The characters in this supernatural high school series rival the complexity of great cinematic figures from the films of acclaimed directors, and it's no accident — some of them were inspired by those very sources. In fact, one of Stanley Kubrick's most famous and terrifying films, "The Shining," had a big influence on one of the most formidable villains in "Buffy."

Jack Nicholson's leading performance in the 1980 psycho-thriller is not among the 12 in his career to bring him Academy Award recognition, and yet it remains one of his most celebrated. His role as the violent off-season inn-keeper of a remote haunted hotel has provided source material for a great many writers and actors alike, including Clare Kramer, who played the hell god Glorificus in "Buffy."

Glory is an all-powerful being on a war path. She has been sentenced to exile on Earth inside the human vessel of Ben, a compassionate male doctor who finds himself cleaning up after her messes. She must feed on human brains to keep her own sanity and quickly wreaks havoc on Sunnydale by leaving a trail of mentally unwell people in her wake. She grapples with the imperfect emotions that come from sharing a human body, along with her frustration at being trapped in a lesser dimension.

The hell god is driven up the wall by the unfamiliar world she is isolated in, just like Nicholson's character in Kubrick's classic film. That being the case, it makes sense that Kramer used him for inspiration when she prepared for her recurring role in season 5 of Joss Whedon's hit series.