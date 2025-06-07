Alan Ritchson Had To Cut His Reacher Weight For An Overlooked Drama

Before Alan Ritchson, fans of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels had been waiting some time for a book-accurate version of their favorite hero to debut on-screen. Tom Cruise's two Jack Reacher movies failed to deliver on that front, but when Alan Ritchson arrived in Prime Video's "Reacher" series in 2022, long-suffering fans were finally satiated.

Ritchson seemed born to play the role of a hulking former military policeman. At 6-foot 3-inches and 235 pounds, the actor was every bit the brute of the books, and whereas physique typically wouldn't necessarily be the most important aspect of a character (just look at Michael Keaton in his two Batman movies), with Reacher, it's a central aspect of the man's appeal and MO.

Ritchson himself clearly took the responsibility of delivering on that front seriously. Prior to the debut of "Reacher," the actor actually put himself in the hospital trying to achieve the ideal weight. Indeed, the star wasn't always as big as he became for the Prime Video series, having typically maintained a lean physique for his role as Hank Hall/Hawk in DC's "Titans," which ended with its fourth season just as "Reacher" was getting started. But he needed to bulk up to play Child's hero, which is exactly what he did at a significant cost to his personal health. You can imagine, then, that putting on all that additional weight only to have to slim down between seasons of "Reacher" was a similarly strenuous task, but it's one that Ritchson took in his stride.