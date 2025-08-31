Before Stargate, Richard Dean Anderson Starred In An Ambitious Sci-Fi Western Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Richard Dean Anderson is television royalty, beginning with his first high-profile gig on "General Hospital" in 1976. He played Dr. Jeff Webber on that series, appearing in a whopping 611 episodes over five years. He also had leading roles on the short-lived shows "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" and "Emerald Point N.A.S." before landing the lead on the hit spy series "MacGyver" in 1985. That show lasted for seven seasons and 139 episodes, cementing Anderson as one of TV's most reliable leading men. Other viewers likely know Anderson as Jack O'Neil, the military tough-guy from the long-running series "Stargate SG-1." He played the role for 173 episodes of the baseline show and would occasionally turn up on its spin-offs. Overall, the "Stargate" franchise has taken up many years of his career.

Sandwiched in the middle there, though, is an obscure 1995 Western adventure series that Anderson also played the title character in. Few remember the show "Legend," co-created by "Star Trek" luminary Michael Piller, as it wasn't terribly successful. It also came out shortly after the very similar (and equally unsuccessful) Bruce Campbell-starring "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." and shortly before the very similar (and slightly more successful) "Jack of All Trades." "Legend" fell into a crack in TV history, so it's really only remembered now by 1990s TV obsessives fond of sci-fi Westerns.

It's a pity, though, as "Legend" is a sweet and exciting series. It also sports a novel premise. Anderson stars as Ernest Pratt, a college-educated writer publishing novels in the late 1860s. His most popular book series centers on Nicodemus Legend, a dashing, noble adventurer/superhero who uses extraordinary gadgets to solve crimes and help people in need. Pratt, however, writes his novels in the first-person, leading readers to assume they are autobiographical.

Naturally, Pratt, a wimpy novelist, ends up finding himself in scenarios where he had to actually commit acts of technological derring-do, all while claiming to be Nicodemus Legend. His tech is provided by Janos Bartok (John de Lancie), an ousted Hungarian scientist.