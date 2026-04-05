A Forgotten '70s Kid's Sci-Fi Show Starred Horror Great Sid Haig And A Star Trek Legend

Danger hides in the stars! This is the world of "Jason of Star Command," a very obscure 1979 kid-friendly TV series put out by Filmation, the studio behind "The Adventures of Batman" (1968), "Star Trek: The Animated Series" (1973), and their most popular TV series, "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" (1983). Most of Filmation's output was animated, and often based on existing comic strips or superhero characters. Their first live-action series didn't debut until 1975 with the release of "Shazam!," based on the DC Comics character, and the studio branched out quickly. "Isis" began in 1975, and the miserable supernatural sitcom "The Ghost Busters" started the same year.

When George Lucas' film "Star Wars" became a giant blockbuster in 1977, Filmation was very quick to jump on the genre bandwagon. They started churning out sci-fi adventure shows by the fistful, including the live-action "Space Academy," the animated "Space Sentinels," and the animated "The New Adventures of Flash Gordon." In 1978, they even went so far as to produce a live-action sci-fi series that was presented in an old-fashioned serial structure, very much like the old 1930s serials that inspired "Star Wars."

The show was "Jason of Star Command," a swashbuckling space adventure that starred Craig Littler as the eponymous hero. Jason was a Han Solo-looking hotshot pilot, and he would, on a weekly basis, face off against the evil space lord Dragos, played by horror legend Sig Haig (the terrifying clown in "House of 1,000 Corpses"). Jason's affable commanding officer, Commander Canarvin, was played by James Doohan of "Star Trek" fame. Doohan left the series for its second season (it was 1979, so he was presumably going to work on "Star Trek: The Motion Picture"), and he was replaced by the stern and more serious John Russell.