10 Best Stephen King Movies According To IMDb
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Stephen King adaptations have run the gamut of, well, just about everything: style, scope, genre, and quality. There's an entire ecosystem that encompasses the breadth of moviemaking in the film versions of works by one of our most famous, prolific writers, delineating the range of movies that can be made from his texts alone.
But which of those are the best? Specifically, which of those do IMDb users think are the best? That's what we're looking at today as we go down the list of the highest-rated King adaptations per the ever-reliable movie index site. The diversity of filmmakers who have touched the wide range of King titles makes his adapted oeuvre one packed with varied talent exploring assorted ideas — everything from horror to coming-of-age movies, prison dramas, and more — and makes for one of the more distinctive collections of films you can find.
Here are the 10 best Stephen King movies, according to IMDb.
10. The Mist
It's not always wise to significantly deviate from the source material you're adapting, but even Stephen King was a little envious of the modified ending of "The Mist." Frank Darabont's 2007 film adaptation of King's 1980 novella of the same name maintains the original's moody atmosphere of paranoia and dread but takes it a step further with a famously bleak ending that, if you're like me, has stuck in your mind ever since you watched this movie at a very young age.
The titular mist suddenly engulfs a small Maine town, trapping a group of local residents inside a grocery store for fear of whatever appears to be lurking in the clouds. The residents symbolize a broader idea of societal collapse in a microcosm, as they lose trust in each other through panic driven by societal divides and religious hysteria. At the center is Thomas Jane as David Drayton, an everyman trying to keep his son safe amidst the chaos.
This setup is a perfect representation of King's exploration of the human condition through high-concept supernatural storytelling. The dangers outside, of course, primarily serve as a catalyst to reveal the true threats within the grocery store, in people who harbor the potential for violence and inhumanity if the right moment ever arises. It may be a bit too desolate for some tastes — which is maybe why it has barely cleared the top 10 here, sitting at a 7.1 on IMDb — but Darabont skillfully uses King's structure to tell a story all about human despair.
9. The Dead Zone
Sitting at a solid 7.2 IMDb score, this is a David Cronenberg adaptation of one of Stephen King's early novels, published in 1979. This supernatural psychological thriller follows Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken), a regular schoolteacher who, after falling into a five-year-long coma, is shocked to discover he has developed psychic abilities and can see people's futures by touching them. In the short term, this leads him to assist the police with local criminal cases. Later, Johnny's path crosses with Greg Stillson (Martin Sheen), a charismatic conservative populist politician who has carved out a likely path to the presidency with his fanciful outsider persona.
Cronenberg's cold, detached style seems ready to clash with the more conversational tone of King's writing, which could make the two creators feel like oil and water when paired. (And, indeed, Cronenberg did not like King's original script for "The Dead Zone.") Instead, Cronenberg emphasizes a deep sense of melancholy and fatalism within Johnny's story, portraying him as a relatable yet heroic Everyman who uses his supernatural powers to make a real, material difference.
It's also quite clear how much the character of Greg Stillson appears to have predicted the rise of an outsider politician who would enchant and hoodwink throngs of American citizens. King often interweaves political realities into the worlds of his work, but the confrontation with the dark side of campaign politics feels even sharper under Cronenberg's direction, making "The Dead Zone" one of the more pointed works from either artist.
8. It (2017)
Stephen King's most iconic horror creation was given the glossy studio horror blockbuster treatment in 2017, receiving positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth that, combined with Pennywise's infamous iconography, made it one of the biggest horror hits ever. Any nostalgia for the original Tim Curry-starring TV mini-series still can't top the new, more polished first-half adaptation of the novel, which holds a 7.3 on IMDb.
That's largely thanks to director Andy Muschietti, who approaches the original novel with a fresh, epic scope that amplifies its jump scares and haunted-house style. The film features an impressive cast of young actors — Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, and others — set within a carefully crafted series of setpieces, beautifully shot by Chung-hoon Chung, while still carving out time for the coming-of-age story that allows the characters' depth to truly shine.
"It" might be somewhat tainted by the messy "Part Two" follow-up that came after, which diminished the potential for a great two-part saga of one of King's sharper explorations of American suburban decline. (To some extent, the well-received "It: Welcome To Derry" may have redeemed it.) But the film's parts are distinct enough that "It" can stand on its own — even apart from some themes of generational trauma, it remains a compelling piece of horror melodrama.
7. Dolores Claiborne
Congratulations to IMDb users for ranking one of the most underrated King adaptations in the top 10 of user ratings! This psychological drama features a heap of talent: screenwriter Tony Gilroy adapts the original novel, and Kathy Bates plays a woman facing her second murder accusation in 20 years after clearing her name the first time, with Jennifer Jason Leigh as her daughter, a professional journalist covering the criminal case.
Although his biggest works are in the realms of sci-fi and horror, King has never shied away from more straightforward drama, and yet the human conflicts in "Dolores Claiborne" feel even more prominent in the ways that stand out within his body of work. Perhaps it's the nuanced performances from its leads, with Bates arguably surpassing her other famous King role in "Misery."
In any case, "Dolores Claiborne" remains classic King in the way it explores the facets of everyday evil that can infiltrate a life. Even in the portrayal of human characters, his stories tend to cut deep with pain and horror, which director Taylor Hackford captures with diligence in this mature, character-driven drama.
6. Carrie
While it may be true that "Carrie" has never been perfectly adapted, Brian De Palma's 1976 version of the story — his first major theatrical hit and commercial breakthrough, currently rated 7.4 on IMDb — has earned its spot in the canon of King adaptations for a reason. Thanks to De Palma's tense direction and a now-iconic performance by Sissy Spacek, along with memorable roles for Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, William Katt, John Travolta, and Nancy Allen, "Carrie" is a powerful showcase of intense teen rage.
That's coming from the character of Carrie White (Spacek) herself, of course, who faces torment at the hands of her peers at high school, as well as from the religious fanaticism of her mother, Margaret (Laurie), at home. Carrie's resentments manifest alongside a newfound discovery of latent telekinetic powers to experiment with. Her mother deems her a witch, and the school kids ramp up the torment, leading to an all-time rager of a horror-movie climax.
Yes, it's hard to be alive and conscious of pop culture without knowing at least some of the imagery from the blood-soaked prom-night ending of De Palma's film. It is a masterwork in the build-up and release of tension, with a wild depiction of pure, violent pandemonium, and gifts audiences one of the most everlasting horror images: Spacek on stage as prom queen, soaked in pig's blood as she psychically kills her bullies and challenges the idea of popular teen conformity. Take that, high school!
5. Misery
The first of two King adaptations directed by Rob Reiner, and the second of two to star Kathy Bates, "Misery" is one movie that King believed improved upon the novel. Reiner has a sturdy directorial hand on the careful tone of this psychological chamber thriller between the injured, famed novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan), and his savior-turned-captor Annie Wilkes (Bates), who has Sheldon laid up in her remote cabin in the dead of winter, and will stop at nothing to get Sheldon to continue his hit series, Misery, in the way she sees fit.
"Misery" succeeds so well from some real nuts-and-bolts-type filmmaking and narrative progression, as well as a great pair of performances from Caan and Bates, with the former's cool-headed approach perfectly contrasting the psycho-mania of the latter, with Annie flitting between fawning over Paul when he does what she wants and torturing him when he sticks up for his own well-being. Reiner finds the tension and humor in the scenario and in his performers, making for a great two-hander showcase, which is why it sits at a healthy 7.8 on IMDb.
The focus on the entitlement mentality of fandoms is also a greatly prescient thematic notion to take on, with this movie coming out just a generation or two before the era when film studios would begin catering to toxic, narcissistic out of fear of retaliation in the form of online smear and review-bomb campaigns. This intersects with King's own anxieties as a writer coming through in the story — it's hard to imagine he doesn't see a little bit of himself in a character that he's devised as a famous author. I don't think this has ever happened to him, but the uneasy relationship an artist has with their audience is the type of distress perfect for artistic release.
4. Stand By Me
It's a back-to-back run of King adaptations from Rob Reiner, with "Stand By Me" slightly edging out "Misery," scoring an 8.1 on IMDb. This beloved coming-of-age classic is recognized as one of the top and most nostalgic King movies, a perfect example of '80s studio-picture charm, featuring an impressive cast and a touching story. Despite every studio turning it down, "Stand By Me" has become a bona fide classic.
The film follows four young friend s—Gordie (Wil Wheaton), Chris (River Phoenix), Teddy (Corey Feldman), and Vern (Jerry O'Connell) — who set out on what seems like a simple adventure: to find the body of a boy killed near their town in the woods. The boys encounter trouble along the way, including a junkyard guard dog and a swamp full of leeches, but the real challenges are what they discover about themselves and each other.
It's a dependable character-driven story that adds depth to its main characters, allowing viewers to relate their personal struggles to their own lives. When Chris comforts a crying Gordie, traumatized by a difficult home life, you can feel the genuine emotion coming through, making it easy to see a part of yourself in that feeling of being lost and confused at some point. "Stand By Me" is sincere in its portrayal of adolescent growth, and it's comforting to revisit a film that truly understands the complexities of growing up.
3. The Shining
Despite ranking among the top three rated King adaptations on IMDb with a score of 8.4, the film version of "The Shining" is better known as a Stanley Kubrick movie than as a King story. That's not to say that the original novel isn't well known; it's to say that "The Shining" is one of the most famous horror movies of all time, and it notably deviates from the original text. When you think of the film's iconic imagery — the eerie halls of The Overlook Hotel, an axe-wielding Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) breaking down a door, the frozen labyrinth of the maze climax — you think of Stanley Kubrick.
Kubrick, of course, approached the project with his usual rigor, sometimes shooting up to 100 takes to get certain scenes right. His meticulousness anchors every frame, as he crafts a suffocating sense of insanity in this story about an alcoholic writer who moves his wife and son onto the abandoned grounds of The Overlook during off-season, a site of supernatural power and past horrors that gradually sends Jack into a rabbit hole of psychosis.
There's nothing quite like the ominous and eventually explosive mood of "The Shining," with Kubrick utilizing his tendency for long, stoic delivery of scenes to create an all-encompassing sense of unease. Featuring three iconic performances by Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, and Danny Lloyd, "The Shining" remains a vital horror classic, even if, among King adaptations, it is considered highly sacrilegious to the original text.
2. The Green Mile
Before exploring what lay within "The Mist," Frank Darabont wrote and directed this epic supernatural tragedy based on Stephen King's 1996 serialized novel "The Green Mile." Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy while largely dropping the more sensational pulp elements, "The Green Mile" is in the upper echelon of prestige for King adaptations, verified by the fact that it was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and the fact that it's the second-highest rated King film on IMDb at 8.6.
Despite this, "The Green Mile" remains an underappreciated gem compared to King's more prominent films. It features an outstanding performance by Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb, the head guard over The Green Mile, the death row section of a Deep South prison. Paul soon learns that one of the inmates, John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), possesses supernatural healing powers, prompting him to try to delay the man's execution.
"The Green Mile" gets flak for some cornball sentimentality, and that's not an inaccurate claim. But anyone who knows King knows he can evoke tenderness and emotional depth just as skillfully as he creates terror, and "The Green Mile" wears its heart on its sleeve in true King fashion. Darabont faithfully captures the sentimental, fantastical melodrama of the novel and transforms it into a 3+ hour epic about injustice and compassion.
1. The Shawshank Redemption
"The Shawshank Redemption" mirrors "The Green Mile," another Frank Darabont-helmed prison-set story about redemption and moral restoration, but sans any fantasy elements at all. It also holds an impressive record: not only is it the highest-rated King adaptation, but it has also stayed in the number one spot on IMDb Top 250 for over 20 years, with a solid 9.3 rating.
Despite its initial box-office failure upon release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" became a cultural icon in the '90s. Its reputation grew through video rentals and TV reruns, and a theatrical re-release was prompted by the film's seven Academy Award nominations. Once viewers actually watched the film, its emotional power was undeniable — this story set in the 1940s about the wrongly convicted banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who endures brutal treatment inside Shawshank State Penitentiary and forms a life-changing friendship with fellow inmate Red (Morgan Freeman), proved too emotionally compelling to ignore.
"The Shawshank Redemption" is so ingrained in film culture that it's easy to take its influence for granted. But Darabont's adaptation of King's original novella remains as rich and moving as ever — a truly poignant prison story anchored by two remarkable performances that foster a profound sense of emotional catharsis. The inherent power of King's original work, expressed through such a vividly crafted and compelling character drama, makes it easy to succumb to its dramatic flair, portraying a life of despair versus one of hope.