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Stephen King adaptations have run the gamut of, well, just about everything: style, scope, genre, and quality. There's an entire ecosystem that encompasses the breadth of moviemaking in the film versions of works by one of our most famous, prolific writers, delineating the range of movies that can be made from his texts alone.

But which of those are the best? Specifically, which of those do IMDb users think are the best? That's what we're looking at today as we go down the list of the highest-rated King adaptations per the ever-reliable movie index site. The diversity of filmmakers who have touched the wide range of King titles makes his adapted oeuvre one packed with varied talent exploring assorted ideas — everything from horror to coming-of-age movies, prison dramas, and more — and makes for one of the more distinctive collections of films you can find.

Here are the 10 best Stephen King movies, according to IMDb.