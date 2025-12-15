How Stephen King Really Feels About Rob Reiner's Misery Adaptation

Legendary filmmaker and sitcom actor Rob Reiner has died at 78, an incredibly tragic loss for us all. Reiner rose to prominence as a director with his 1984 cult mockumentary, "This is Spinal Tap," and went on to helm a slew of Hollywood classics, including "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and "A Few Good Men." Such genre variety should be indicative of the director's incredible ability to tell powerful stories without being constrained by rules or conventions. This sense of flexibility is reflected in his treatment of two distinctly different Stephen King stories — "Stand by Me" and " Misery" — that tap into worlds that couldn't be more dissimilar.

While Reiner's "Stand By Me" manages to be more hard-hitting than King's evocative novella, his Oscar-winning "Misery" is an unforgettable experience, thanks to Kathy Bates' mercurial turn as Annie Wilkes. Also, Reiner's film maintains tension and intrigue throughout its 107-minute run, as it understands how to keep us hooked. King also agrees that the 1990 "Misery" is a fine-crafted thriller, and even goes on to brand the adaptation as the superior version (via The New York Times):

"The combination of Kathy Bates and James Caan [who plays famed novelist Paul Sheldon] was magic. And it had a touch of humor in it that was really missing from the book."

In the same interview, King opines that while adaptations should grow beyond the framework of the source material, they should remain somewhat faithful to the core of the story. This approach is a fine balancing act, and it is one that Reiner excelled in, as his embellishments in "Misery" do not take anything away from the novel's central themes. Let's take a closer look at Reiner's beloved psychological horror thriller.