The Stephen King Movie Every Studio Turned Down Became A Bona Fide Classic

By the early 1980s, Stephen King was so successful, he had the chance to do something wannabe authors can only dream of: He took a departure from the horror genre that had made him a best-selling novelist, dusted off some old novellas he'd written years before, and put them together in a collection called "Different Seasons." As time quickly proved, these stories weren't just filler, either; three of the pieces would later be adapted into major feature films, including one that every studio turned down before it became a bona fide classic.

The gimmick of the collection is that each story tentatively represents a season of the year. Therefore, "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption" (the source material for "The Shawshank Redemption") is subtitled "Hope Springs Eternal;" "Apt Pupil," adapted by Bryan Singer in 1998, is "Summer of Corruption;" "The Body," which became Rob Reiner's "Stand By Me," is "Fall from Innocence;" and "The Breathing Method" is "A Winter's Tale," and remains the only one of the bunch without a film adaptation.

Three out of four isn't bad, however, and it's fun to argue about which is the stronger movie between "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Stand By Me" (sorry, "Apt Pupil" fans, I don't think you're winning this one). Of course, the former is an Oscar Best Picture nominee and, if IMDb is anything to go by, the greatest movie ever made. But "Stand By Me" is still regarded as one of the best coming-of-age tales of the '80s, which makes you wonder in hindsight why studios wouldn't touch it.