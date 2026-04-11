10 Most Powerful Weapons In The Star Trek Universe, Ranked

Six decades since its premiere, "Star Trek" still reigns as the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, with imagination as the only limit to its storytelling scope. In addition to introducing plenty of memorable alien races, the franchise also features otherworldly weapons capable of apocalyptic levels of sheer carnage if ever unleashed. Ever since the Enterprise began to boldly go where no one had gone before, it encountered weapons that could completely reshape the balance of power in the galaxy. These armaments often require the franchise's fearless characters to step up and stop them from causing further harm, with civilization hanging in the balance.

Whether it's the growing number of television series or the franchise's fan-favorite films, "Star Trek" frequently raises the stakes with its weapons in the wrong hands. Many of these devices can completely tear apart reality as the characters know it, making stories' potential consequences that much more dire. Simply put, when weapons of this scale surface in the franchise, it's all hands on deck to prevent them from fulfilling their brutal purpose.

These are the 10 most powerful weapons in the "Star Trek" universe.