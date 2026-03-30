All 10 Quentin Tarantino Movies, Ranked

Quentin Tarantino is an Academy Award-winning writer and director with a beloved filmography. He has been making movies since the 1990s and has proven himself to be a bold and stylish auteur. Tarantino is also a divisive figure in Hollywood and often makes headlines for his controversial movie takes. No matter how you feel about him as a filmmaking personality, it is hard to deny Tarantino's creative strengths.

Starting with "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992, Tarantino has directed 10 feature films, and none of them were misses. While the director would argue he has only made nine films, the majority of the public views "Kill Bill: Vol 1" and "Kill Bill: Vol 2" as separate movies. Tarantino claims he is only going to make one more film, but after cancelling his last production, it might be a while before we get to see his final creation.

Considering all of Tarantino's movies are excellent, it is certainly not easy to stack them against each other, but here is every Quentin Tarantino movie ranked.