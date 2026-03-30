All 10 Quentin Tarantino Movies, Ranked
Quentin Tarantino is an Academy Award-winning writer and director with a beloved filmography. He has been making movies since the 1990s and has proven himself to be a bold and stylish auteur. Tarantino is also a divisive figure in Hollywood and often makes headlines for his controversial movie takes. No matter how you feel about him as a filmmaking personality, it is hard to deny Tarantino's creative strengths.
Starting with "Reservoir Dogs" in 1992, Tarantino has directed 10 feature films, and none of them were misses. While the director would argue he has only made nine films, the majority of the public views "Kill Bill: Vol 1" and "Kill Bill: Vol 2" as separate movies. Tarantino claims he is only going to make one more film, but after cancelling his last production, it might be a while before we get to see his final creation.
Considering all of Tarantino's movies are excellent, it is certainly not easy to stack them against each other, but here is every Quentin Tarantino movie ranked.
10. Django Unchained
Inspired by a controversial spaghetti western, "Django Unchained" hit theatres in 2012 and became Tarantino's biggest box office success. The movie grossed over $426 million worldwide and starred Jamie Foxx as the titular character, an enslaved man who is freed by a German bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz). Together, the duo collects bounties before setting off on a mission to free Django's enslaved wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington).
Picking which of Tarantino's movies to put in last place was a tough decision, but "Django Unchained" drew the short straw for a couple of reasons. While most of the director's films are long, there are moments in the western that feel drawn out over its 2-hour and 45-minute runtime.
However, its true fault lies with Tarantino's acting. He has popped up in a few of his own films over the years and has proven time and again that acting is not his strong suit. His most egregious performance comes at the end of "Django Unchained." He attempts an Australian accent, and it is pretty painful to witness. Why did this character in the American South need to be Australian, Quentin?! The main cast is excellent, though, which also includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson.
Despite some minor flaws, "Django Unchained" is still a dynamite movie. It won two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Waltz and Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Editing. For the record, Jackson should have gotten a nod for playing Stephen, which marked one of his best performances.
9. Kill Bill: Vol. 2
It is no secret that Tarantino considers "Kill Bill" to be one film, but Miramax's Harvey Weinstein urged him to split it into two parts because of its length (via Vanity Fair). "Kill Bill: Vol 1" hit theatres in 2003, and "Kill Bill: Vol 2" followed in 2004. The full version, known as "The Whole Bloody Affair," debuted at Cannes in 2006, but it did not get a theatrical release until 2025. That means the public spent over two decades viewing "Kill Bill" as two separate films.
While "Kill Bill: Vol 2" is a special entry to Tarantino's filmography, fans were surprised by how drastically different it was from "Vol. 1." The second installment saw The Bride (Uma Thurman) getting closer to her goal of killing Bill (David Carradine), who tried to kill her and her unborn baby at her wedding.
When standing on its own, "Kill Bill: Vol 2" just does not have the same oomph as its predecessor. The action in the follow-up was more sparse, and the long-awaited final showdown between The Bride and Bill was surprisingly dialogue-heavy. Over time, fans have come to appreciate how different "Vol. 2" is. While most agree it is the weaker of the two halves, the second movie gives the story room to breathe and features some incredible emotional moments.
Though "Kill Bill: Vol 2" was not nominated for any Academy Awards, both Thurman and Carradine received Golden Globe nods. Now that more people have seen "The Whole Bloody Affair," they know it features small changes that produced big results, and they are able to better appreciate the cohesive whole.
8. The Hateful Eight
"The Hateful Eight," released in 2015, followed eight strangers seeking shelter from a blizzard at a stagecoach stopover. While this marked Tarantino's second western, it was drastically different from "Django Unchained." The film actually has more in common with "Reservoir Dogs," considering it is primarily set in one location and focuses on a group of people who can't trust each other. It is also one of Tarantino's more serious outings, thanks to its consistent intensity.
Tarantino took a big gamble making "The Hateful Eight," and while its box office earnings were far less than those of "Django Unchained," it was by no means a flop. Years later, its initial Christmas Day release and snowy setting helped it become the go-to Tarantino watch during the holidays. Despite being bloody and mean, there is an oddly cozy vibe about the film. It also features a great cast of Tarantino staples, including Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell.
The film was ultimately nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score. Composer Ennio Morricone took home the film's only Oscar, marking his first win after previously being nominated five times over the course of five decades. Sadly, he passed away four years after his win at age 91.
7. Death Proof
"Death Proof" is easily Tarantino's most underrated film. It often gets dismissed by fans, but it is an empowering thrill ride that will have you hootin' and hollerin.' Split into two parts, the film follows two groups of women being pursued by Stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell), a twisted individual who gets off on killing girls with his modified car.
The film was released as a double feature titled "Grindhouse," alongside Robert Rodriguez's zombie movie, "Planet Terror." The 2007 theatrical experience was a cool throwback to exploitation films of the 1970s, and Tarantino and Rodriguez recruited directors Edgar Wright, Eli Roth, and Rob Zombie to helm fake trailers that played in between the two movies. Unfortunately, "Grindhouse" was a flop. Tarantino later attributed the box office failure to audiences being unfamiliar with the era they were homaging.
While it is still fun to revisit "Planet Terror" and "Death Proof" together, the latter stands on its own as a great piece of cinema. The first half of "Death Proof" is charmingly filmed in the style of a B-movie, while the second half comes alive with more modern visuals. There is a longer version with added scenes, including the missing reels that were left out as a joke in the theatrical release. The extended version was in competition for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. In the second half, Rosario Dawson, Tracie Thoms, and Zoë Bell (as herself) prove that women are the ultimate badasses and help solidify the film as a Tarantino classic.
6. Inglourious Basterds
"Inglourious Basterds" hit theatres in 2009 and marked the beginning of Tarantino's decade-long run of period films. Set during World War II, the movie follows a black ops commando unit tasked with killing Nazis. The project is arguably Tarantino's most epic outing and an undeniable blast.
Tarantino took a bold revisionist history approach with film, which delighted audiences and kept them on their toes. Despite the heavy subject matter, the movie had crowds roaring with delight. Filming the movie's fiery climax was a scary experience for Tarantino, but it was worth it in the end. While "Inglourious Basterds" is not necessarily Tarantino's best film, it is the film that should have won him Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It was a standout of the year, but lost to "The Hurt Locker," which has not had the same lasting impact as the Tarantino film.
Ultimately, "Inglourious Basterds" only took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor (Christoph Waltz) at the Academy Awards. In addition to its Best Picture nod for Lawrence Bender, the film was also nominated for Best Director, Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. The film also won two Actor Awards, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe.
5. Kill Bill Vol. 1
"Kill Bill: Vol 1" marked a big turning point in Tarantino's career. It was his first movie of the 2000s and his first project that did not center on crime in Los Angeles. The film followed Uma Thurman's The Bride as she set off on a "roaring rampage of revenge" that took her around the world.
Much like "Death Proof," "Kill Bill" is incredibly empowering and more relevant than ever. The Bride was left for dead while pregnant before she woke from a four-year coma. She creates a kill list of everyone who wronged her and begins a bloody quest. The movie is riddled with gruesome action that's overstylized in the most hypnotic way.
"Kill Bill: Vol. 1" was also Tarantino's homage to a range of cinema, including Japanese samurai and revenge films, kung fu movies, and spaghetti westerns. At the time of its release, the film helped educate average American audiences on movies they were not necessarily familiar with. Like its successor, "Kill Bill: Vol 1" was snubbed by the Oscars. However, it earned five BAFTA nominations and a Golden Globe nod for Thurman.
4. Reservoir Dogs
Despite a script that initially confused Hollywood, "Reservoir Dogs" was the movie that put Tarantino on the map in 1992. Many told Tarantino that it would make a better stage play due to its dialogue-heavy nature and one-location setting, but Tarantino insisted it would be cinematic and proved everyone wrong. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival to great success and is still considered one of the most influential independent films of all time.
Led by a powerhouse cast of men, "Reservoir Dogs" follows the aftermath of a robbery gone wrong. The remaining thieves played by Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi, and Tarantino himself don't know each other, which means everyone is a suspected rat. It is a simple yet captivating premise, and despite its lack of action, the movie is riveting and rewatchable. It solidified Tarantino as someone who knows how to stick the landing.
"Reservoir Dogs" earned three Independent Spirit Award nominations, including a Best Supporting Male win for Buscemi.
3. Jackie Brown
Based on Elmore Leonard's "Rum Punch," "Jackie Brown" is Tarantino's only adapted screenplay. The film stars Pam Grier as the titular character, a flight attendant who must help the feds take down a gun-runner played by Samuel L. Jackson. The film is a more subtle outing for Tarantino, because he knew his usual style would not work for the project. He ultimately wanted to make a love letter to 1970s blaxploitation films, particularly the ones starring Grier. The result was a captivating piece of cinema that also became an ode to Los Angeles.
"Jackie Brown" stands out as a showcase for everyone involved. Many would argue that Grier was snubbed of an Academy Award nomination, and she was not the only one. Jackson gives one of the best performances of his career, while Robert De Niro goes out of his comfort zone to play a pretty big loser. The film also features an incredibly endearing performance by Robert Forster, who earned the movie's only Oscar nod. Grier and Jackson both got nominations from the Golden Globes, and Grier was acknowledged by the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards).
While all of Tarantino's movies have memorable soundtracks, there is something special about the music of "Jackie Brown." The soundtrack is used to connect the characters as well as the audience, and it helped make the film the lasting masterpiece it is today.
2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is Tarantino's most recent film, and the one he considers to be his best. Released in 2019, the movie takes place in 1969 and tells the story of former television star, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his stuntman-turned-driver, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).
Similar to "Jackie Brown," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is a love letter to Los Angeles that takes its time. The film immerses you in a bygone era while providing a surprising amount of laughs. There is some action, but it is not as in-your-face or fierce as some of Tarantino's other outings. The director continued the revisionist history angle he started with "Inglourious Basterds," and the result is quite uplifting. The film showcases real-life Hollywood legend Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) but alters the star's tragic death.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh). It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Tarantino), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (DiCaprio), and several technical awards. Pitt also won a BAFTA, Actor Award, and Golden Globe for his performance.
In 2026, David Fincher is stepping into Tarantino's world with "The Adventures of Cliff Booth," a follow-up set to see the return of Pitt.
1. Pulp Fiction
There is no definitive answer when it comes to naming Tarantino's best film, but "Pulp Fiction" is our answer, because it is the director's most seminal outing. Released in 1994, the movie marked Tarantino's sophomore feature, and it quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. While the gritty film is not as polished as some of Tarantino's later works, "Pulp Fiction" is wholly original and filled with memorable characters.
"Pulp Fiction" told three interconnecting crime stories in Los Angeles. It broke the mold for anthology movies with its non-linear narrative, and proved Tarantino was a visionary. Filled with seasoned stars, "Pulp Fiction" is considered one of the best movies in the filmographies of several key stars. Just take a look at Samuel L. Jackson's best performances and John Travolta's best movies.
The movie earned Tarantino his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside Roger Avary, and was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Travolta), Best Actor (Jackson), Best Supporting Actress (Uma Thurman), Best Director, and Best Film Editing. Its accolades also included two BAFTA Awards, four Independent Spirit Awards, a Golden Globe, and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
It should be noted that there are aspects of "Pulp Fiction" that deserve re-examination 30 years after its release. Rosanna Arquette, who plays Jody in the film, called out Tarantino in 2026 for casting himself as a man who consistently says racial slurs (via the U.K.'s Sunday Times). While that is certainly something that would not fly today, the unique sensationalism of "Pulp Fiction" allows it to stand the test of time, despite its flaws.