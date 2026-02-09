Brad Pitt's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel Got A Surprise Super Bowl Trailer

"The Adventures of Cliff Booth," Netflix's upcoming sequel to Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," just got a surprise Super Bowl spot — and it seems to be based on vibes. The trailer has yet to be officially uploaded online, but it delivered a whole lot of hype in the space of a minute.

The footage that aired during Super Bowl LX was pretty light and mostly showed us quick snapshots of what to expect from the forthcoming movie. What we already know about this series is it's directed by David Fincher and stars Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Scott Caan, just to name a few.

The one-minute spot showed footage of Pitt's retired stuntman turned Hollywood fixer Cliff as well as the film's supporting characters, but again, I cannot stress this enough — this is a properly made trailer in that it doesn't give away anything too important. It makes the movie look extremely cool, to be honest, but of course it looks cool — it's completely structured around Pitt's character from Quentin Tarantino's character in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which won Pitt his first acting Oscar.