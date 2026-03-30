5 Famous Actors You Forgot Were In Game Of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" revolutionized television. It brought fantasy to the mainstream on the small screen, enticing viewers with a gritty tale of political intrigue, blood, and sex while carefully weaving in fantasy elements like zombies and dragons. Unfortunately, the show also became a cautionary tale of how not to adapt a popular series of books, with fans still arguing about the ending of "Game of Thrones" to this day.

Now that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has revived some of the love for George R. R. Martin's world of Westeros, many (including this writer) have gone back to rewatch the award-winning original series. Watching "Game of Thrones" in 2026 is an interesting experience, not only because we still don't know if Martin will stick to the show's ending or kill even characters that survived the show. For one, it's easier now to realize that the show wasn't just ruined in its final season, but that its problems began much, much earlier. Ignoring seemingly crucial plotlines and big characters from Martin's books started creating problems already in the first couple of seasons, problems that quickly escalated with time.

Another thing that's easier to notice on a rewatch is just how many famous names appear in "Game of Thrones." There are some who weren't that well known at the time the show was airing, and others who had small roles in otherwise busy seasons and were easy to miss. There were also numerous cameos, from musicians like Sigur Rós and Ed Sheeran, to Martin Starr and Rob McElhenney. Even J. R. R. Tolkien's great-grandson, Royd Tolkien, had a small appearance in the show.

For those currently re-watching "Game of Thrones," or simply interested in taking a trip down memory lane, here are five famous and very talented actors you forgot were a part of the world of Westeros.