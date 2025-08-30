The 10 Best Lost Characters, Ranked

Major "Lost" spoilers follow.

The legacy of "Lost" is complicated. On one hand, it cannot be denied that "Lost" changed the face of television in ways that are still being felt today — there would be no "Severance" without "Lost," to use just one recent example. The show was wildly popular, a massive hit that drew viewers in with its cavalcade of mystical mysteries, blending science fiction, horror, romance, quantum physics, religion, mythology, and more into a truly epic saga.

And then that finale happened. To say the "Lost" finale was polarizing is an understatement. These days, it's seemingly a given that the show's final episode was a disappointment; that after riding so high for so long, "Lost" came crashing down to earth. The finale tarnished the show in many people's eyes. But I'm here to tell you that "Lost" remains one of the best shows in TV history. Will I defend that ending? Not really. I just revisited the entire series for the first time, and while I think the majority of the final season is strong, the final episode is indeed just a little too unsatisfying. But that's not enough to undo everything that came before, at least not for me.

While the mysteries were a big draw for "Lost," what kept me coming back to the show week after week were the characters. The show had a massive cast of eclectic characters, all of whom had their own complicated, tragic backstories. The show's flashback format was an ingenious way to dish out info about these people week after week and let us get to know and care about them. And some characters stood out. I want to be clear: I actually think pretty much all of the characters on "Lost" had their worthwhile moments (yes, even Shannon!). But it cannot be denied that certain characters towered over others. With that in mind, I've ranked the 10 best characters on "Lost."