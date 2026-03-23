10 Best Movies Like Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

One of the most anticipated movie releases of 2026 is "Project Hail Mary," based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir. The movie stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Ryland Grace, who is revived in the middle of an interstellar voyage. Suffering from temporary amnesia as he regains his senses, Ryland begins to recall who he is and why he's in space as the purpose of his mission comes into focus. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "Project Hail Mary" has already been hailed as one of the best sci-fi movies ever.

For those interested in more science fiction movies with a clear humanist core to them, there is a lot to choose from. These range from similar stories about a small crew or lone individuals trying to survive in outer space to more bombastic explorations of the unknown. But for all the genre spectacle, these stories never lose sight of their characters' humanity, even as they delve deeper into the cosmos.

These are the 10 best movies Ryan Gosling's "Project Hail Mary," for those looking to keep the sci-fi thrills coming.