Sandra Bullock's Two Best Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes Are Action Spectacles

Sandra Bullock has had a long and varied film career, with plenty of hits (like 1995's "While You Were Sleeping") and plenty of flops (like 1997's "Speed 2: Cruise Control"). According to Rotten Tomatoes, her two best films are also some of her most action-centric; at 95% fresh is 1994's "Speed," where she and Keanu Reeves are stuck on a bus that will explode if it ever goes below 50 miles per hour. At 96% fresh is 2013's "Gravity," where she and George Clooney are stuck in space and trying not to get hit by high-speed space debris. For whatever reason, Bullock is always getting stuck in places, and critics really seem to like it when that happens.

It's worth noting that the Rotten Tomatoes' tomatometer is often misunderstood. Getting a 95% rating on RT is not like getting an A on a school assignment; all it means is that 95% of critics gave it a positive review, with "positive" ranging anywhere from "Eh, I guess it was fine" to "This is the greatest movie I've ever seen." A movie rated 9 out of 10 on IMDb can often get the same tomatometer rating as a movie given a 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Rotten Tomatoes is based on the question, "Is this movie worth watching?" and it divides all the reviews into simple yes or no responses.

In other words, when it comes to figuring out which movie is the best of Bullock's career, that one percent difference on the tomatometer means pretty much nothing. So, between "Speed" and "Gravity," which of Bullock's top movies deserves the most praise?