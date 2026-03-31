5 Awful TV Shows With 0% Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Rotten Tomatoes and its Fresh/Rotten binary is all Roger Ebert's fault. The esteemed critic helped legitimize reductive rating systems with his thumbs-up/thumbs-down approach to reviews, and today a green splat can be the difference between whether audiences give a film a chance or dismiss it outright. But as with anything creative, films and TV shows are too complex and nuanced to be summed up by such simplistic paradigms. Except when they're not.

There are times when the dreaded green splat comes in handy as a shameful mark borne by the most abject cultural products the film and TV industry has ever pumped into our media ecosystem. As far as awful films are concerned, John Travolta has things locked down with seven 0%-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes. But what about TV? Well, there's yet to emerge a small screen rival to Travolta's calamitous RT rap sheet. But there are plenty of absolutely rotten shows that couldn't nudge the Tomatometer anywhere beyond 0%, and we've dived deep into this pool of TV effluent in search of only most putrid examples.

For whatever reason, many of the worst TV shows ever made also happen to be some of the worst sitcoms of all time. It's just the way it is. But we've tried to spread things out so there's an unhealthy array of absolute rubbish below, from misguided sitcoms to cretinous crime dramas and even a failed attempt at giving a classic comedy movie the small-screen treatment. It's all here, and it's all terrible.