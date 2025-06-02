The 15 Worst Sitcoms Of All Time

It's kind of interesting: As hard as it is to create one of the greatest shows of all time, it also feels like you have to put in some serious work to make a TV series so bad that it stands out against not just the best shows, but the vast sea of mediocrity that makes up a lot of television sitcoms. There are a lot of decent or average shows that get to retire with their reputations more or less intact, while bile is reserved for a select few truly heinous programs.

These are the worst of the worst. Often lasting a season (or less, in some circumstances), they combine bad judgment, weak performances, and egregious writing to create something that lingers in the minds of audiences — and not in a good way. Feast your eyes on these rare creatures: They are worthy of our pity, not our derision. How did things go so wrong in so many different ways? Read on to find out.