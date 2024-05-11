Jerry Van Dyke Could Have Starred In Gilligan's Island If He Hadn't Hated The Script

Prior to 1964 — the year "Gilligan's Island" debuted, comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke already had an expanding showbiz career. In 1963 alone, he appeared in the films "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," "Palm Springs Weekend," and "McClintock!" He also had a few guest appearances on his brother's sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and regularly turned up on talk shows to perform and converse.

It was in 1964 that Van Dyke was offered the title role in Sherwood Schwartz's "Gilligan's Island," still in development at the time. Van Dyke couldn't have predicted that "Gilligan's Island" would last for 98 episodes and become one of the most widely recognized sitcoms in TV history, so turning it down didn't seem like much of an event. As the public now knows, the title role in "Gilligan's Island" went to comedian Bob Denver, star of "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis."

Van Dyke would subsequently begin a long and prolific career appearing on some of the hottest TV shows to be broadcasted between 1964 and 2013. Van Dyke starred in "My Mother the Car" in 1965 and turned up in "Fantasy Island," "Newhart," and "Charles in Charge." He would play Luther Van Dam in 199 episodes of the 1989 sitcom "Coach." Van Dyke passed away in 2018 at the age of 86, deeply beloved by comedy fans everywhere.

In 2013, Van Dyke was interviewed by Popdose Magazine, and he talked a little bit more about his brush with "Gilligan's Island." It seems the role was his if he wanted it, as Sherwood Schwartz actively courted Van Dyke. The only problem was he hated the script.