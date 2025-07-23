Star Trek's William Shatner Starred In One Of The Worst Adaptations Of The '90s

William Shatner's "TekWar" was born in the late 1980s on the troubled set of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," a film Shatner was directing at the time. According to an article on the Retro Vision Magazine website, there was a lot of downtime on the "Star Trek" set (thanks to a workers' strike), and Shatner's mind began to wander, idly creating a universe built out of his two best-known acting projects: "Star Trek" and "T.J. Hooker." Without (admittedly) putting too much thought into it, Shatner began to write a police story set 200 years in the future. It centered on a cop character named Jake Cardigan and Tek, a super-addictive, technology-based drug that takes the form of a microchip that people use to create dangerous augmented reality experiences. These experiences are so strong that they can potentially destroy your brain.

In the first novel, which was published in 1989 and simply titled "TekWar," Jake is wrongfully imprisoned for dealing Tek and cryogenically frozen for four years. He is then released into the care of Walt Bascom, a benevolent helper who entreats Jake to track down and arrest the masterminds behind the Tek trade.

"TekWar" was successful enough to warrant a whole series of sequel books — all of which were credited to Shatner but ghost-written by Rob Goulart — that were released through to 1997. It also spawned a spin-off "TekWorld" Marvel comic book series in 1992, along with a mid-profile USA Network TV series that ran for two seasons from 1994 to 1996. On the show, Shatner played Bascom, while Greg Evigan played Jake. It's ... okay. Nothing extraordinary, but somewhat clever. It was very derivative, though, and hasn't inspired a lot of nostalgia since it went off the air.

"TekWar" also infamously inspired a CD-ROM video game called "William Shatner's TekWar" in 1995. The video game was a first-person shooter and was narrated by Shatner himself in character as Bascom. It was ... unique, but most folks absolutely hated it.