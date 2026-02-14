5 TV Shows That Underwent Ridiculous Overhauls

The best TV shows of all time often don't arrive fully-formed. Even "The Simpsons," which remains one of the greatest series in small-screen history, began life as a series of janky cartoons designed to buffer the ad breaks on "The Tracey Ullman Show." When the Simpson family finally did get their own series, it would take a season or two for the show to find its groove. Likewise, season 1 of "Friends," though charming in its way, is full of generic sitcom jokes that would lessen as the series went on and found its way.

Sometimes, rather than letting these shows find their footing naturally, however, network executives step in to instigate a full refresh. Often, these overhauls can be the spark shows need to become hits. Take beloved '90s sitcom "Saved By the Bell," which started life as a totally different show called "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." In that instance, the TV overlords were right to reinvent the series, shrewdly singling out the kids that made the original watchable and giving them a cool new show set in a California high school.

But sometimes, these attempts can make a bad show even worse. TV history is full of woefully ill-advised reinventions that have torpedoed series before they had a chance to settle in — and it's not always down to clueless executives. Luckily for us, this has also resulted in some of the most hilarious and often unbelievable events in TV history. Here are five of the most shocking examples.