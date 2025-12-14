One Beloved '90s Sitcom Started Life As A Totally Different Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Saved by the Bell" is a quintessential '90s sitcom, but without "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," the show would never have happened. What's "Good Morning, Miss Bliss?" Well, it's essentially a proto-version of "Saved by the Bell" that aired prior to the series proper and introduced many of the main characters before being retooled as the great '90s sitcom we all know and love.

The 1990s was a true golden era for sitcoms. In fairness, the format had been enjoying widespread success since the '50s and '60s, which is typically thought to have been the true "golden age." But if you grew up in the '90s, you did so with "Friends," "Frasier," and "Seinfeld" as part of the cultural wallpaper. If that's not a golden age for sitcoms, I'm not sure what is. Of course, these weren't the only series to dominate the era. Younger viewers had plenty to choose from. Some of the best shows of the '90s were sitcoms made for kids and teens, whether it was "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" or "Saved By the Bell." In the latter's case, the beloved series actually began airing in August 1989, and if you want to go even further, it technically started life earlier than that as "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," a teen sitcom that originally aired on Disney Channel from November 30, 1988, until March 18, 1989.

Yes, the kids of Bayside High School first appeared in an entirely different show that was later retconned as "Saved by the Bell: The Junior High Years." Unlike the series we all remember, however, "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" only lasted for one season before NBC execs stepped in.