Why Peacock Canceled Saved By The Bell's Reboot

'90s nostalgia isn't always a bankable trend. For proof of that, look no further than the topsy-turvy nature of sitcom revivals staying on the air. Back in 2024, Netflix canceled "That '90s Show" after two seasons, with the sitcom failing to replicate the success of a different legacy revival, "Fuller House." Before that, NBC pulled the plug on the "Will & Grace" reboot after three seasons in 2020, with the show's creators claiming that it ended because the series reached its natural conclusion. Elsewhere, Peacock excused the "Saved by the Bell" class for the last time in 2022, but that cancellation was quite surprising.

As documented by Deadline, the first season of "Saved by the Bell" — which reunites most of the original gang 26 years after Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly's (Tiffani Thiessen) wedding — was a modest hit for Peacock — at one point, it was the platform's most-streamed original of all time. What's more, it earned some pretty positive reviews and won some notable accolades, including Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards. "Saved by the Bell" was notably praised for its handling of topics like inclusion and diversity, while still providing plenty of laughs.

Sadly, some beloved characters didn't return for the reboot, including the late Dustin Diamond, the actor famed for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers in the '90s series and subsequent spin-offs. Despite the absence of some cast members, however, the revival still showed plenty of promise, but it seems that it didn't align with Peacock's vision at the time, and the show was cut after two seasons.