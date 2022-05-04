Saved By The Bell Has Been Canceled After Second Season

The bell has saved you for the last time. R.I.P. to that bell. After two seasons, your favorite '90s reunion show (I'm making a lot of assumptions here, but let's go with it) has officially been canceled. Peacock has brought the axe down on "Saved By the Bell" and while it's not terribly surprising, it is kind of interesting. Was the reboot not living up to their cold hard cash dreams? Is Peacock taking things in a new direction? No one knows for sure, but there's definitely something going on here.

The reinvigorated "Saved By the Bell" may have sounded like a nostalgia-tinged cash grab (and it definitely was), but people really seemed to be into it! For a show that was banking on there being a giant "Saved By the Bell" shaped hole in your heart that could only be filled by more "Saved By the Bell," critics rated it pretty well. Sure, it may have fallen into the modernization traps that all '90s reboots get caught in, but you certainly didn't see the kind of gleeful anger that "And Just Like That," the "Sex and The City" reboot, garnered. Instead, you had the New York Times saying very concisely that the show "worked," The AV Club calling it "very funny" (among other things), and Vulture describing it as a "delight."