Why Netflix Canceled That '90s Show

"That '70s Show" hasn't stayed quite as culturally ubiquitous as its fellow 90s sitcoms "Seinfeld" or "Friends," but that speaks more to how titanic its competitors were and remain. True to its name, "That '70s Show" was set from 1976-1980 (four years stretched out into twice as many seasons), following a group of six high school-aged friends growing up in Point Place, Wisconsin. The town is fictional, but the show's creators modeled "That '70s Show" and its characters on their real teenage experiences.

Running from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" racked up an even 200-episode run. It's also the reason you know who Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace are — with its popularity, a revival was inevitable, especially because by the 2020s, enough time had passed to update the central gimmick.

Enter "That '90s Show," with the setting having caught up to the era when the original show aired. Set in 1995, the show starred Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of original leads Eric (Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). While her parents are busy (and only able to occasionally guest star), Leia is living with her paternal grandparents, original series supporting characters Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

But the era where "That '70s Show" reigned, where sitcoms would produce 22+ episode seasons for syndication, is over. "That '90s Show" lasted only two seasons before getting its plug pulled like so many other Netflix shows before and since. The show's two seasons, making up 26 episodes, would be enough to fill one complete TV season back in '98.

The cancellation of "That '90s Show" was confirmed by Kurtwood Smith in an October 3, 2024 Instagram post. Smith said there are plans to shop the show around to a new home for a potential season 3, but he didn't explain why Netflix is ending it. What's the story?

