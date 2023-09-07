That '70s Show Star Danny Masterson Has Been Convicted Of Rape, Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Former sitcom star and high-profile member of the Church of Scientology Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for violent crimes a jury says he committed during the height of his "That 70's Show" fame, per Variety. The actor was sentenced today on charges of forcible rape stemming back to the early 2000s; he was found guilty on two of the counts, while the jury reportedly ended up deadlocked on a third charge.

Masterson was once known for playing Steven Hyde, an anti-authority teen stoner and fan-favorite character on the long-running sitcom "That '70s Show." His other credits include movies like "Yes Man" and "Dracula 2000" and roles on sitcoms like "Men at Work" and "The Ranch" (the latter a Netflix series that reunited Masterson with former "'70s Show" costar Ashton Kutcher before he was fired in 2017). It was Masterson's fame that his victims and prosecutors in the case say protected the actor (who maintains his innocence) from justice for so long. While reading her victim impact statement, Variety reports that one of the survivors present said plainly: "Danny was a celebrity and therefore, heavily protected by Scientology."

"This is not going to be a trial on Scientology," Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo declared at a pre-trial hearing back in October (per NBC News), but the controversial institution ended up being central to the case, as all three alleged victims were at the time members of the church. All three Jane Does alleged that they were discouraged from reporting the crimes against them earlier, and prosecutors painted a picture of an organization that, according to Variety, "forbid" women from reporting sexual assault to the police. While one victim said she was "deemed an enemy of the group" after going to the police, another says the Church of Scientology is still invading her privacy "almost daily."