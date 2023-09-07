That '70s Show Star Danny Masterson Has Been Convicted Of Rape, Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison
Former sitcom star and high-profile member of the Church of Scientology Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for violent crimes a jury says he committed during the height of his "That 70's Show" fame, per Variety. The actor was sentenced today on charges of forcible rape stemming back to the early 2000s; he was found guilty on two of the counts, while the jury reportedly ended up deadlocked on a third charge.
Masterson was once known for playing Steven Hyde, an anti-authority teen stoner and fan-favorite character on the long-running sitcom "That '70s Show." His other credits include movies like "Yes Man" and "Dracula 2000" and roles on sitcoms like "Men at Work" and "The Ranch" (the latter a Netflix series that reunited Masterson with former "'70s Show" costar Ashton Kutcher before he was fired in 2017). It was Masterson's fame that his victims and prosecutors in the case say protected the actor (who maintains his innocence) from justice for so long. While reading her victim impact statement, Variety reports that one of the survivors present said plainly: "Danny was a celebrity and therefore, heavily protected by Scientology."
"This is not going to be a trial on Scientology," Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo declared at a pre-trial hearing back in October (per NBC News), but the controversial institution ended up being central to the case, as all three alleged victims were at the time members of the church. All three Jane Does alleged that they were discouraged from reporting the crimes against them earlier, and prosecutors painted a picture of an organization that, according to Variety, "forbid" women from reporting sexual assault to the police. While one victim said she was "deemed an enemy of the group" after going to the police, another says the Church of Scientology is still invading her privacy "almost daily."
Multiple women have spoken out against The That '70s Show actor
This week's sentencing is the culmination of two decades of trauma for Masterson's victims, but the actor continued working on screen for years after the crimes — until five women came forward to accuse Masterson of rape in 2017. The three Jane Does first had their day in court back in 2022, in a case that eventually led to a hung jury. During the retrial, prosecutors apparently put a finer point on one of the crime's most upsetting details — that Masterson allegedly drugged his victims — than in the first go-round. That's far from the only nightmarish detail to come to light in recent years; in 2019, four women sued Masterson and the church for stalking, harassment, a conspiracy to obstruct justice, and more (per People), with one person who made claims against Masterson stating on social media that their dog was poisoned in retribution for speaking out.
Today, Masterson received two consecutive 15 year sentences for his crimes. "Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice," Judge Olmedo said during sentencing. "Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here." There's no happy ending to a story like this, but Masterson's sentencing marks a win for a trio of women who have shown a whole lot of courage in the face of the unimaginable.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).