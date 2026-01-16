Krysten Ritter's 2025 Thriller With Kiernan Shipka Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

"Stone Cold Fox" didn't receive much fanfare upon its 2025 debut, but now the action thriller has hit Netflix and is already enjoying a nice little boost. If you're in the mood for some throwback '80s action with a heavy emphasis on female badassery, then you too should check out the movie over on the king of the streamers. Heck, it's worth a watch just for co-stars Kiernan Shipka and Krysten Ritter, who are great together in this underseen gem.

"Stone Cold Fox" was co-written and directed by Sophie Tabet. It marks the debut feature from the Franco-Lebanese American filmmaker, who in 2023 told the New Director's Showcase that she wanted to make "genre-bending: gut-punching, pulpy, queer stories told with a habibi flare." That should give you a good idea of what to expect with her very first film.

Ritter, who gained widespread attention for her role as Jane Margolis on "Breaking Bad," will soon be returning as former Defenders member Jessica Jones in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. Before that, however, we can all prime ourselves for her comeback as Jones with "Stone Cold Fox," though she's far from the hero in this revenge thriller.

She stars alongside Kiernan Shipka, who after portraying Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" appeared in "Back to the Future"-like slasher comedy "Totally Killer." Otherwise she had fairly small roles in 2024's "Twisters" and the Osgood Perkins' "Longlegs" — arguably the most terrifying horror of 2024. In "Stone Cold Fox," however, Shipka is front and center.