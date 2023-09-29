Totally Killer Review: Kiernan Shipka's Horror Comedy Is Like A Back To The Future Slasher Movie [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Then, out of nowhere, "Totally Killer" delivers gruesome death sequences that eviscerate the playful '80s bubble Jamie bounces about. When Khan permits her uneven slasher film to unleash its beast, we forget how Mr. Sweet Sixteen looks like a less-than-menacing Stretch Armstrong. I'd be even more effusive if "Totally Killer" used further practical effects as victims endure sixteen knife wounds versus the weaker digital splotches, but there's a noticeable uptick when obscene brutality shoos away safer horror-comedy buildups. Perhaps too infrequently, and maybe its impact feels more rapturous by comparison, but Khan has a bloodthirsty streak.

Shipka is a godsend for "Totally Killer," a charming teenage time traveler whose unshaken attitude about everything [gestures around] fits the tonal audacity. Plotlines fray as writers pay no mind to the quantum mechanical chaos theories which Shipka hilariously just rolls with. You can tell actresses such as Liana Liberato and Stephi Chin-Salvo are having a blast playing '80s stereotypes, but Shipka's one of the only performers not beholden to caricature attributes, and her fish-out-of-water navigation of events is crucial to the audience's enjoyment. She allows herself to get lost in the ridiculousness, which in turn lets viewers do the same.

"Totally Killer" doesn't care about being the wittiest, nastiest, or most subversive slasher of any era. Writers openly admit their desires to roll with storytelling that shrugs away flexible time travel rules that change to hurdle situational challenges. That'll no doubt be a pain point for some viewers, while others cackle along with basic observational '80s comedy and display zero frustration over head-scratching continuity across decades. "Totally Killer" tries to skirt responsibilities by having you laugh at its self-awareness, which works as much as it doesn't. Kiernan Shipka will be the reason people talk about "Totally Killer," even if the film's foundation of paper cards is one strong gust away from collapsing at any second.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10