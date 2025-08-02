Steven Spielberg And A Twilight Zone Writer Teamed Up For An Underrated Sci-Fi Series

Rockne S. O'Bannon's sci-fi series "seaQuest DSV" was immensely popular for its all-too-brief, three-season run, airing from September 1993 through early June of 1996. Set in the far-off future of 2018, "seaQuest" followed the crew of a high-tech super-submarine called a Deep-Submergence Vehicle. The crew worked for an international research enclave called the United Earth Oceans Organization, at a time when earthbound resources were dwindling, and humanity could only survive by salvaging food and fuel from the ocean floors. The series frequently centered on biodiversity and ecological themes. It was slick and well-thought-out. It starred Roy Scheider as Captain Nathan Bridger, and Jonathan Brandis as hotshot teen Lucas. Frank Welker voiced the talking dolphin Darwin (able to speak via a high-tech translator).

The show became more fantastical in its second season, featuring fire-breathing worm monsters, time travel plots, and an ancient alien ship. The series didn't suffer in quality, but it certainly became sillier. Roy Scheider notoriously hated the re-working of the show, and wanted to leave for its third season. He was kept on as a semiregular merely because of his contract. The third season introduced more villains and became less utopian. Michael Ironside played the more prominent Captain character for the show's final year.

As soon as "seaQuest" went off the air, it seemed to vanish from the collective consciousness. This was odd, given the people involved. O'Bannon was the show's creator, and he has long been a notable TV writer with credits on multiple TV shows, starting with the reboot of "The Twilight Zone" in 1985. "seaQuest" was also executive produced by Steven Spielberg, giving the series a sheen of high-emd legitimacy.

It's a pity it vanished.