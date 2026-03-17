Here's What Convinced Denis Villeneuve To Make Dune: Part Three His Next Movie

After seeing the gorgeous, hype-building trailer for "Dune: Part Three" that dropped earlier today, it seems like a no-brainer why filmmaker Denis Villeneuve would choose to return to the world of "Dune." After all, the film's cast is super stacked, there's an opportunity to further build out a vision born of Frank Herbert's massively influential novels, and the first two installments are regarded as among the best sci-fi films of recent years. With all this, one could easily assume that Villeneuve would be content making "Dune" movies for the rest of his career. Which is why it's a little surprising to learn that Villeneuve was initially planning on giving the Known Universe a break after the release of 2024's "Dune: Part Two."

To be clear, it was never Villeneuve's intention to abandon "Dune" completely; during the press tour for "Part Two," he often mentioned his desire to make a sequel based on 1969's "Dune Messiah." Yet the filmmaker was simply too tired from adapting Herbert's vast original novel into two movies. As he said during a press conference in South Korea on the eve of the release of "Part Two": "For my mental sanity I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love." It just so happens that this dream was one Villeneuve couldn't shake, as he confessed during a Q&A event in Los Angeles that I attended.

Villeneuve described how images of "Dune: Part Three" kept recurring in his dreams, waking him at night, a phenomenon that eventually led the director to set aside his initial plans and head right back to Arrakis. Thus, "Part Three" is the result of Villeneuve's persistent dreams of "Dune," which is highly fitting for the series.