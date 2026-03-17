The Dune: Part Three Trailer Makes Part Two's Ending Look Much Worse

After writing one of the most successful and influential sci-fi novels of all time, Frank Herbert felt the need to explain to readers that they were wrong about the first "Dune." This is what first drew Denis Villeneuve to adapting "Dune: Messiah" as a movie – to bring to the screen the book's function as a warning about so-called "chosen one" archetypes, and as a rebuttal of the perceived hero's journey arc in the first book.

The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" shows that Villeneuve was right to bring this story to the screen. Sure, we get some sweet and tender moments of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) talking about their future child, plus we see the triumphant return of Jason Momoa. But the trailer makes something abundantly clear: The end of "Part Two" was not a heroic moment signifying the rise of a messiah. It was a tragedy, an apocalyptic event for the galaxy at large. It's not just that Paul's enemies are fighting back, but that Paul's forces are leaving scores of dead bodies everywhere they go, annihilating entire planets in the name of their leader.

"Dune: Part Two" already laid the groundwork for this, painting Paul's ascension as a tragedy from Chani's point of view. She is the only one who sees Paul's promises of paradise as just another outsider aiming to use the Fremen as a weapon for their own goals. This was one of the key changes "Dune: Part Two" made to Frank Herbert's book and Paul Atreides' journey, teasing the fact that Paul's story is a huge bummer. The trailer for "Dune: Part Three" is now making that explicit.