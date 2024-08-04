How Denis Villeneuve Really Feels About David Lynch's 1984 Dune Movie

David Lynch is not very fond of his film adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," feeling that it was too much a studio monster than his personal vision. After the success of "The Elephant Man" in 1980, Lynch was approached by multiple studios to handle gigantic blockbuster projects; Lynch's fans will point casual readers to an anecdote he once told about being invited by George Lucas to direct "Return of the Jedi." Learning about the franchise gave Lynch a headache, especially when he learned what a Wookiee was.

The blockbuster project Lynch accepted instead was "Dune," which he was able to make in his own preferred idiom. Even so, Lynch didn't have total creative control and felt that the whole picture was a bit of a mess. Storytelling-wise, he may be correct; a lot of information flies at the audience pretty quickly, and Frank Herbert's massively complex mythology isn't easily understood unless one watched the film a few times over. Lynch considers it the least of his films.

Despite Lynch's sentiments, his "Dune" has its share of fans, with many loving its unusual designs, strange images, and assertive grotesquerie; the villainous Baron Harkonnen (Kenneth McMillan) is covered with ooze-filled pustules, and the members of the Spacing Guild look like the Pokémon evolution of a plantar wart.

In 2021 and 2024, Denis Villeneuve adapted "Dune" to the big screen again, marking it with his own spare aesthetic, eschewing the book's mysticism in favor of its sociopolitical underpinnings. The two "Dune" movies were both hits, and the first was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Villeneuve shared his thoughts on Lynch's version of "Dune" in an interview with The Wrap back in February. It seems Villeneuve felt Lynch's "Dune" didn't quite nail the book in a way he appreciated.