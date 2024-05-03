Denis Villeneuve Still Grapples With Dune's Forced Streaming Release

The theatrical-only release of "Dune: Part Two" back in March of 2024 was an unequivocal success, both at the box office and within the cultural conversation. Even though the film is now available for digital rental and purchase (with a physical media release coming on May 14, 2024), it's still playing in movie theaters and is still being talked about, debated over, and memed (the latter being the biggest bellwether for a piece of media's impact in pop culture these days).

As the old saying goes, failure is an orphan while success has many fathers. Did "Dune: Part Two" succeed solely on its own merits? Was it helped by a robust press tour, along with a buzzworthy, unintentionally raunchy popcorn bucket tie-in? Was it the fanbase of the "Dune" franchise that helped boost its popularity? Or — and this is the most pertinent question — had audiences been primed for the next chapter thanks to 2021's "Dune: Part One?"

If the answer to that last question is "Yes," and why wouldn't it be, then another, more troubling question naturally follows. "Dune: Part One's" release was not without controversy, being one of Warner Bros. Discovery's films to be released that year simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform. The hard question is whether "Part One" was hampered by this release strategy, as so many films on WB's slate that year were, or whether the increased access to the film during the first year after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic helped build word of mouth, thereby creating further awareness and excitement for "Part Two."

As far as the director of both films, Denis Villeneuve, is concerned, the forced streaming release of "Part One" did more harm than good for the movie. However, even he acknowledges that the situation surrounding the release was complex and that a movie seen initially in an inferior presentation like streaming doesn't necessarily mean it's been ruined for the viewer.