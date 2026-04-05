5 Best Hamlet Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Literary critic (and notorious blowhard) Harold Bloom once claimed in his book "Hamlet: Poem Unlimited" that William Shakespeare's play "The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark," is a work of literature so expansive and great that is essentially contains the whole of human experience, collecting every single poem ever conceived of by humankind. Bloom wrote that, in terms of its scope and literary importance, "it competes only with the world's scriptures." It's a play that every college student eventually reads, and a role that every actor must eventually play. And it remains timeless, updating itself in perpetuity, adjusting itself for each passing generation.

It was written in about 1600, but every single decade might be able to claim "Hamlet" as its own. As a Gen-Xer myself, I see "Hamlet" as a Gen-X-inflected meta-narrative, with Hamlet himself as a broody, Goth-like, overeducated, would-be author. The play itself is a commentary on how revenge stories are inherently immoral, and how the characters in them have no agency ... until Hamlet breaks out and shakes up literary convention from within the play itself.

"Hamlet" has been adapted into dozens of movies over the decades, starting in the silent era, and lasting until the present day. It has been adapted straight, using the Bard's actual text, and it has been whimsically repurposed for comedies and animated films ("Strange Brew" and "The Lion King" have elements of "Hamlet").

The below films are five of the best filmed renditions of "Hamlet," although this list could have been much longer. Although there are some bad "Hamlets" out there, each one is noteworthy because, well, it uses the story and/or text of the most celebrated plays in the English language. Let us begin. Give o'er the play.