Scarlet Review: Hamlet Goes Anime In Beautiful But Skin-Deep Fantasy Epic [NYFF]

Filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda is obsessed with sending his characters across time and space. In 2006's "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time," he followed a young girl who gained the ability to change her past. Then in 2018's "Mirai," he followed a young boy experiencing his family's history firsthand. Hosoda, whose earlier directorial work includes "Digimon" shorts, has revisited the idea of digital dimensions in later films "Summer Wars" and "Belle."

To represent different worlds, Hosoda has used different animation styles; 2-D animation for the "real" world, and 3-D for the digital ones. In his latest picture, "Scarlet," he again uses that contrast, but this time for epic fantasy. "Scarlet" has been promoted as a reimagining of Shakespeare's "Hamlet." In some ways it wears that influence on its sleeve, but if you're expecting a straight-up retelling of the tragedy, think again.

In 16th century European kingdom Elsinore, the life of Princess Scarlet (Mana Ashida) is changed when her ambitious uncle Claudius (Koji Yakusho of "Cure") frames her father, King Amleth (Masachika Ichimura), for treason and murders him. Scarlet spends her youth training to kill Claudius... but when the time comes, she's out-plotted and poisoned, sharing her father's fate.

General Maximus Decimus Meridius once swore "[he] would have [his] vengeance in this life or the next." Scarlet gets to put a similar vow to the test; she awakens in "Otherworld," the space between life and death where time converges. The realm and its people are a patchwork of different cultures from many eras. Even in death, the people in Otherworld still exist in conflict — including Scarlet, who embarks on an epic journey across deserts and mountains when she learns Claudius has died too and slipped into the Otherworld. She's accompanied by Hijiri (Masaki Okada), a nurse from modern day Japan who tries to heal the invisible wounds on her heart.

"Scarlet," when screened at the New York Film Festival, featured an appearance by Hosoda himself. He said (through a translator) that he wanted to write a story about revenge and forgiveness, and focused on "Hamlet" because that's a story that shows revenge ends in tragedy. As he wrote, he arrived at the question of what if the ghost of Hamlet's father had implored his son to forgive instead of seeking vengeance. The question Scarlet faces is who she must forgive.