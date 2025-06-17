Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Once Played A Shakespearean Character On TNG, And You Probably Missed It

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Defector" (January 1, 1990) begins with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) watching Data (Brent Spiner) enacting a scene from William Shakespeare's "Henry V" on the holodeck. For those who missed reading "Henry V" in high school, the story follows the young, recently crowned King Henry as he gears up to invade France. The young Hal struggles to be taken seriously, as his youth was spent carousing with drunks and lowlifes (as seen in "Henry IV" parts I and II). Hal, however, proves to be an inspiring battlefield presence, giving his fellow Englishmen the encouraging speeches they need to charge into battle. The play culminates at the Battle of Agincourt, which took place in 1415.

On "Star Trek," the scene that Data performs comes from Act IV, scene I, when King Henry has disguised himself as one of his own soldiers. He aims to infiltrate his men and get a line on what they might think of him as a commander. The scene is, like in many Shakespeare productions, greatly truncated from the actual play's text, but the spirit remains the same. In the play, Henry speaks to three guards named Bates, Williams, and Court. On "Star Trek," Williams and Court are amalgamated into one character.

The Williams/Court character has long hair and a craggy face, seemingly scarred from previous battles. He doesn't have many lines of dialogue, and he doesn't play a major part in the play, but he is significant to Henry. He's the average British citizen who speaks his mind. And because Henry V is in disguise, he feels free to do so.

Looks closely, and you'll notice that Williams/Court is played by Stewart, under heavy makeup. It was the only character that Stewart played on "Star Trek" other than Captain Picard (well, holographic recreations and alien doppelgängers notwithstanding).