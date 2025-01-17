How The Most Unusual Video Game Movie Ever Was Made, According To Its Directors [Exclusive Interview]

In the world of gaming, there are few names bigger than Grand Theft Auto. While the games have been incredibly popular since their inception, it was the release of Grand Theft Auto V more than a decade ago that took the series to the stratosphere. More importantly, Grand Theft Auto Online gave the series new life, and has since become one of the most popular games on the planet. It's only natural that the game would make a good subject for a movie. It's far less natural that said movie would also involve the work of famed playwright William Shakespeare. Yet, here we are.

"Grand Theft Hamlet" is a new documentary from Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls that sees a ragtag group of performers attempting to stage a full production of "Hamlet" inside of Grand Theft Auto Online. After seeing the film at SXSW last year and raving about it, I had the good fortune of speaking with Crane and Grylls about how this wildly unusual yet wonderful video game movie came to be.

During the pandemic lockdowns in early 2021 in the UK, Crane began playing GTA with his pal Mark Oosterveen as a way to pass the time for two out-of-work actors. Then, sensing that there might be something interesting to their shenanigans — and for a lack of anything better to do — Crane started recording his misadventures inside the game.

"It might have ended up just being some silly YouTube videos or making little kind of art films or something," Crane said. "I didn't know what it was going to be, but I knew there was something interesting there in this world."

Ultimately, Crane and Oosterveen stumble upon an amphitheater in GTA and they have a lightbulb moment: Could they actually put on a production of "Hamlet" inside of the game? They didn't know, but they set about trying. What unfolds A) happens entirely within the game with no live-action scenes, and B) is one of the most satisfying cinematic experiences one is likely to come across this year. The film didn't secure a release early enough to become one of the best movies of 2024, but it's a lock to be one of the best movies of 2025.