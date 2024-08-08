These Are Some Of The Best Video Game-Adjacent Movies Ever Made

Hollywood has a fascinating relationship to video games. Dating back to "Super Mario Bros." in 1993, studios have understood that the popularity of video games was worth trying to exploit for the sake of silver screen entertainment. Unfortunately, that movie was a disaster that paved the way for decades' worth of similar disasters to follow. It's only in the last handful of years that the video game movie curse has truly started to break, with massive hits such as the animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" making waves along with things like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Detective Pikachu." Still, there are plenty of misses, with Eli Roth's new "Borderlands" movie being met with brutal reviews out of the gate.

With "Borderlands" hitting theaters, it's worth taking a quick look at the state of things. In truth, there just aren't all that many truly great direct movie adaptations of video games, with Josh Ruben's small budget "Werewolves Within" actually ranking as the best-reviewed video game movie ever. As for the bigger-budget attempts over the last 30 years? It's been a mixed bag — and that's being generous. There have been relative successes in terms of sheer profitability, with the "Resident Evil" franchise taking in more than $1.2 billion since its inception. However, it would be hard to say that any of those movies achieved true cinematic greatness.

In most cases, it's been movies that are about video games in a broader sense, rather than straight up adaptations of them, that have found the most well-rounded success. Even dating back to something like 1983's "WarGames," Hollywood has often been able to take inspiration from the popularity of gaming to churn out a compelling narrative. This is also true of "Wreck-It Ralph," which had Pixar-levels of mass appeal when it hit theaters in 2012, with the 2018 sequel "Ralph Breaks the Internet" also doing very well for itself.