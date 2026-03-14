Hulu Is Streaming Andor Star Diego Luna's Underrated Box Office Bomb With Jennifer Lopez

We here at /Film have talked before about the issues regarding streaming and how underseen (or undersung) gems can easily get lost on those services. We also frequently point out how theatrically-released movies can be given a second life when they debut on streaming, allowing audiences who couldn't (or simply didn't) see these films on their first run to finally discover them. The case of 2025's "Kiss of the Spider Woman" is intriguingly one that encapsulates both topics. It's a theatrically released film that bombed hard at the box office and now has the opportunity to be discovered on its new home, Hulu. Yet it's also a movie that could easily fall between the cracks of the streaming library for similar reasons as its poor box office performance.

For one thing, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" is a cinematic adaptation of two versions of the titular source material: the original 1976 novel by Manuel Puig, and the 1992 stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb. It is also technically a remake of the 1985 film of the same name by Héctor Babenco, though only by default, since both use the Puig novel as their source. As one can see, there's already a complex and varied history to the tale, which may put off some pre-existing fans of it or confuse folks new to it.

The film's flopping could also be a side effect of whatever disinterest seems to be plaguing movie musicals not titled "Wicked" these days. No matter the reasons for its poor box office, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" is a massively underrated film. I absolutely loved it when I saw it at Sundance in 2025, and it deserves to be given a chance, however possible.