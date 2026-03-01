Matthew McConaughey's Intense 2025 Thriller Is One Of Apple TV's Best Movies

There's been a disturbing trend as of late: audiences no longer go to the theater in droves to see mid-budget original movies and adult thrillers. Given that, people may be wondering where all the filmmakers who specialized in just such types of movies have gone. The answer being "to streaming" is, while technically correct, not quite adequate, especially in the case of original streaming features that aren't marketed properly, if at all. The truth is that most streaming services are sitting on a gold mine of unsung, underseen gems, movies that barely make a blip in the culture because they're not given the chance. Instead, they sit on the service, hoping for a moment when someone, anyone, might choose them at random to watch, based on little more than a Photoshopped image of the lead actors and a nondescript title.

That's precisely the case with "The Lost Bus," released on September 19 of last year on Apple TV. Despite starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera as well as being co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass, the film came and went in the fall of 2025. It left behind a small but unfortunate whiff of discourse, due to people on social media seeing a basic, reductive description of the movie equating its depiction of the 2018 Paradise, California wildfire as being akin to "Speed" after the film premiered at TIFF. To be fair, some folks were still reeling from the latest, devastating wave of wildfires in southern California in January of 2025, and likely weren't up for revisiting the topic so soon. All that said, Greengrass' film is so much more than a "Speed" riff. It's an intense, sober, thoughtful thriller, and it's one of the best movies on Apple TV to date.