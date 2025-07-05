The Underrated Tom Hanks Western You Definitely Shouldn't Have Skipped

In Paul Greengrass' 2020 film "News of the World," Tom Hanks plays Captain Kidd, a former Confederate who travels around Texas in 1870, plying his new career. Because newspapers don't make their way out to rural parts of the state, and because he is literate, Kidd earns a few meager cents by riding from city to city reading newspapers aloud to the locals in exchange for an admission fee. Post-war Texas is a stern and terrible place. He is barely surviving.

On the road, he passes a lynched Black man, and, in the man's abandoned horse cart, finds Johanna (Helena Zengel), a young blonde girl who, bafflingly, only speaks Kiowa. Kidd finds that she has been kidnapped by the Kiowa people six years before, and was being raised among them. She had recently kidnapped back by Union soldiers, and was being taken to her blood relatives in Texas when her driver was murdered. Kidd, after some bureaucratic complications, chooses to return Johanna to her relatives himself. A friend who speaks Kiowa helps Kidd learn that Johanna's Kiowa family was also killed, and that her new name is Cicada. The bulk of the film follows Kidd and Johanna on their long roadtrip home, with Kidd stopping along the way to read newspapers — and occasionally killing ruffian former Confederates who want to buy and/or accost Cicada.

"News of the World" should have been, by its tone, story, and pedigree, an Oscar-bait movie of the highest order. Greengrass has long been celebrated for his raw, unflinching style, and Hanks remains one of the world's most notable movie stars. The film was slated for release on Christmas Day in 2020, however, right in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $38 million movie only made back $12.7 million, and it vanished from the consciousness. That's a pity, because "News of the World" is quite good.