Andor's Secret Star Wars Wardrobe Rules Explained By Diego Luna

"Andor" is in the rearview mirror, and it feels safe to wonder if there will be anything quite like it ever again in the "Star Wars" universe. Serving as a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (which was itself a prequel), the live-action TV series shepherded by Tony Gilroy offered a view of this franchise unlike anything that came before it. Gritty, politically charged, and with no expense spared, it became something special. That's in no small part thanks to the show's painstaking attention to detail, which is more evident in the costuming choices than viewers may realize.

In an "Actors on Actors" interview for Variety, Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor, talked about his career with Oscar-winner Javier Bardem of "No Country for Old Men" and "Skyfall" fame. During the conversation, "Andor" naturally came up. In discussing the practical nature of the show (lack of green screens, etc.), Luna explained that there were actually some pretty strict rules about the clothing that he and the other actors had to wear:

"The idea of this show is that we tell the story of regular people. There are no Jedis. You're in their kitchens and living rooms. You see how they nap. This is about the regular life of people in an extraordinary moment. But there are rules: No shoelaces. No buttons. The jackets just close. I got to wear a cape."

Indeed, while "Andor" season 2 did touch on the Force a bit, there are no Jedi to speak of in the series whatsoever. We aren't dealing with the Sith. This is about being in the trenches with real people trying to rise up against tyranny in the "Star Wars" galaxy. A lot of thought went into how best to portray that on screen.