This Jennifer Lopez Movie Wouldn't Have Happened Without Her

When Héctor Babenco's "Kiss of the Spider Woman" premiered at the 1985 Cannes Film Festival, it was an immediate sensation due to the remarkable performances of William Hurt, Raúl Julia, and Sônia Braga, as well as an expertly crafted screenplay by Leonard Schrader (the brother of Paul Schrader). The film performed surprisingly well at the box office (despite its radical political content and, gasp, fully realized portrayal of a homosexual at a time when America was ignorantly blaming the gay community for the AIDS epidemic), and wound up earning four Academy Award nominations. The late William Hurt won Best Actor for his performance as the gay Luis Molina, whose cinephilia ultimately captivates Julia's political prisoner Valentin Arregui, resulting in both tragedy and a kind of deliverance. The film lost Best Picture to Sydney Pollack's plodding "Out of Africa," but it left a deep groove in the culture.

In 1992, musical theater maestros John Kander and Fred Ebb ("Cabaret," "Chicago") teamed with playwright Terrence McNally (who, at the time, was Broadway's most prominent chronicler of the lives of gay men) for an adaptation of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" that departed from Babenco's movie and went straight back to Manuel Puig's 1976 novel. And they correctly understood (which Babenco kinda-sorta missed) that the character of Aurora, the silver-screen diva, whose femme fatale performances provide him with momentary escape from his horrific conditions. In the musical, Valentin is finally taken with Molina's tales of Aurora, and how could he not be? In the original Broadway production, she was played by the legendary Chita Rivera!

I want to say it's strange that it took over 30 years to get a big-screen adaptation of a celebrated Broadway musical that was nominated for 11 Tonys and won seven, but "Kiss of the Spider Woman" doesn't scald your conscience with its politics like "Cabaret." And it's got one more problem: There's only one Chita Rivera, and by the time director Bill Condon got around to making his take on the Kander-Ebb musical, she was gone, having died in January 2024 at the age of 91. If Condon had a shot at getting his film made, he had to find a big-name Latin performer who could match the diva brilliance of Rivera. Condon's wish list consisted of one actor, and he got her.