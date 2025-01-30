Kiss Of The Spider Woman Review: A Heartfelt Queer Musical With A Breakout Performance [Sundance]

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" is the latest adaptation of the 1976 novel of the same name by Manuel Puig, which was first turned into a non-musical feature film in 1985 by director Héctor Babenco, starring William Hurt and Raul Julia. Although that movie shifted the novel's setting of Argentina to Brazil, it retained Puig's concept of featuring a couple (fictional) movies within the movie, and stuck to the novel's plot of two prisoners influencing each other during their captivity pretty closely. The 1992 musical with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Terrence McNally flattened the novel and film's magical realism somewhat, making the movies-within-a-movie more of a visualization of the prisoner's escapist fantasies, a conceit that allowed the story to play better on stage.

With his "Kiss of the Spider Woman," Condon brings the best of all of the previous adaptations together. Set in the early 1980s in Argentina during that country's Dirty War, Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a homosexual convicted of misconduct with a minor, is moved into the cell of Marxist revolutionary Valentin Arregui (Diego Luna), and the two men couldn't be more different at first. Molina approaches life with apolitical verve, while Valentin is fiercely committed to his chosen cause. As a way of passing the time and finding some kind of escape from their bleak and humdrum daily life in prison, Molina begins recounting one of his favorite movies to Valentin, a cheesy 1950s musical entitled "Kiss of the Spider Woman," starring his favorite classic Hollywood star, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). As the government officials begin to torture Valentin and manipulate Molina in order to obtain more information about the underground resistance movement Valentin belongs to, Molina's retelling of the film increasingly begins to take on a resemblance to his and Valentin's various predicaments.

From that description, one might assume that the film's musical numbers are relegated to the movie-within-a-movie, but Condon is also riffing on the same conceit he used in "Chicago," where some musical numbers also take place in the "real" world as part of Molina's fantasies, an idea closer to the stage version of "Spider Woman." It's a rather ingenious choice, as it allows for the musical numbers to have as much extravagance and glitz as possible without ever undercutting or trivializing the drama at the core of the film. Even though Condon's aesthetic and compositional choices are pretty rote — classic Hollywood staging for the movie-within-a-movie and fantasy sequences, hand-held immediacy for the "real world" material — the blend works, with the contrast between the styles only increasing one's appreciation for both.