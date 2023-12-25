The Candyman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

"Candyman" began its life in 1985 as a short story called "The Forbidden," originally published in Clive Barker's "Books of Blood, Vol. 5" (called "In the Flesh" in the United States). "The Forbidden" was set in Barker's hometown of Liverpool, specifically at a run-down building called the Spector Street estate, where a grad student named Helen went to photograph images of graffiti and poverty. While there, she encountered a mysterious monster the Candyman, a creature she assumed was merely an urban myth. The Candyman is covered in bees and sports a hook for a hand. Its origins are unknown.

In 1992, filmmaker Bernard Rose adapted "The Forbidden" into the feature film "Candyman," one of the more celebrated horror films of its decade. Helen was played by Virginia Madsen, and the mysterious Candyman was played by a menacing Tony Todd. Rose transposed the location from Liverpool to the Cabrini-Green housing projects in Chicago. Cabrini-Green is often cited as one of the biggest housing failures in modern urban history, given how poorly it was managed and how cheaply the buildings were constructed. Rose extracted horror from the legitimate racial injustice surrounding the infamous projects,

Rose also transformed the Candyman into a vengeful spirit. In the movie, Candyman is the ghost of a former slave, murdered by a white mob for the temerity of having a child with a white woman. He now drifts through human consciousness as a freelance distributor of righteous Black wrath. Theses have been written about the racial politics of "Candyman."

The first film was striking and scary enough to warrant three sequels, ranging in quality from interesting to downright terrible. Some explore the original's politics. Others do not.