15 Best Mystery Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Not all mystery movies are murder mysteries. Sometimes a whodunnit is about who's guilty of a big theft or some other crime, and sometimes the mystery isn't about a crime at all. Audiences were as captivated about discovering the identity of Rosebud in "Citizen Kane" as they were the secret behind the murders in "Psycho."

A mystery movie just means there's an unknown of some kind at play, something awaiting discovery by characters and viewers alike. In the right hands, that mystery element makes for a fun, compelling, and/or thrilling time at the movies, and the fifteen films below are all examples of that.

The films below run the gamut from thrillers to comedies, from grounded to supernatural or sci-fi, and all of them engage audiences on a journey of discovery. Keep reading for a look at the best mystery movies on Netflix right now.