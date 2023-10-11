How Jawan Became One Of 2023's Biggest Box Office Success Stories (And What Comes Next For Indian Cinema)

After theaters re-opened en masse in early 2021 in the wake of early pandemic closures, theater owners have been searching for new ways to get moviegoers back. Yes, big blockbusters such as "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Barbie" fill seats, but what about in between those massive tentpoles? There is some evidence to suggest that Indian films could be a bigger part of the equation moving forward. We can and should look at the recent success of "Jawan" as evidence of that.

The Hindi-language Bollywood blockbuster opened in North America and throughout much of the world in early September. It was a big deal, as it marked the return of Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who had already set the box office on fire earlier this year with the massive hit "Pathaan" ($128.7 million worldwide). That movie ranks as one of the biggest Hindi hits of all time. Well, "Jawan" has since emerged as an even bigger hit, both in India and throughout the world.

There's no need to go over the exhaustive number of records that director Atlee's "Jawan" has broken, but let's take a look at the big picture. The film, which is described as a "high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society," has earned more than $135 million worldwide, including just shy of $15 million domestically. It ranks as the fifth-biggest Indian movie in history, and the biggest Bollywood movie ever, unadjusted for inflation. It is also the biggest Hindi movie ever.

It's important to point out that Rukh Khan is incredibly famous in India and, after a five-year break from acting, his return with two different movies this year has been met with feverish excitement. That's paramount. But a part of this movie's global success is owed to American audiences showing up in a meaningful way.