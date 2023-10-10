Is An RRR Sequel Happening With Ram Charan And Jr NTR Reuniting?

"RRR" was the biggest cinematic event of 2022, a movie that had people spontaneously dancing in theater aisles, and a movie that gave us a better friendship in three hours than the "Fast & Furious" franchise has in ten movies.

Director S.S. Rajamouli, who had already built his career on making epic movies like "Magadheera" and the two-part "Baahubali," which combined myth and reality with stunning action and a massive sense of scale, dialed up the maximalism in every way with "RRR."

The film follows two storylines that merge, tracking Bheem (Jr. NTR), a warrior looking for a young girl who was kidnapped from his village, and Raju (Ram Charan), an officer in the British Army tasked with finding Bheem before he can wreak havoc on the British Raj. Though on opposite sides of the conflict, the two men quickly strike a beautiful friendship — one strong enough to take down entire empires.

"RRR" has everything. People throwing tigers at British officers. Two men joining to form a flesh robot via an epic piggyback ride to kill a bunch of British soldiers. One of the best musical numbers in recent memory. A sweet romance. A British governor impaled as his blood stains a giant British empire map. And that's only scratching the surface. It is a spectacular movie, one that made our list of best movies ever made, and one that ends just right, while still making you wish you could continue following these two freedom fighters.

With the crossover box office success of "RRR," as well as an Oscar win (the first for a Telugu-language film), Hollywood would have likely already greenlit an entire cinematic universe if this were an American production. But with Rajamouli in charge, will we ever get a follow-up to his fantastic epic?