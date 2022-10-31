RRR Director S.S. Rajamouli Was Inspired By Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds

Movies based on real history seldom end well, because it is not only hard to capture reality, but to make it cinematic. Taking liberties, especially in biographical movies, often leads to countless angry tweets and people being mad over what was included and what was changed. Movies based on historical events are frequently bound to disappoint simply because they can't surprise you, as the ending is already known. So the only question they can answer is how faithful it will be to real history.

This is one of the many, many, insurmountable reasons why "RRR" rules so much. Not only is this a perfect action movie, a perfect bromance movie, a perfect comedy, and a perfect musical, it is a perfect revisionist historical film that delivers a much better version of events than the real world. Whether you know of Indian history or not, it becomes rather obvious as the film goes along that S.S. Rajamouli isn't interested in a downer film about the British Empire brutally annihilating any shot at rebellion, or making a "Passion of the Christ" like torture porn about two revolutionaries.

Instead, this is a four-quadrant crowd-pleasing blockbuster that freely bends the truth. And according to Rajamouli, that is in part thanks to Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."