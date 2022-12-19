The RRR Sequel Will See The Return Of Original Characters, Villains Will Once Again Be Dastardly Colonizers
One of the great joys in my movie-going life was seeing the epic Indian action movie "RRR" at Chicago's Music Box Theatre in its original Telugu language with a jam-packed house of raucous fans. The vibe in that room on that November evening, which was months after the initial theatrical run, an encore engagement, and a Netflix release, was so joyous. It was truly a celebration of cinema. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli was even in attendance to participate in a post-film Q&A, where he expressed that he was blown away by the overwhelmingly positive reaction of this historical fiction about friendship and revolution.
In addition to discussing his filmmaking process and further offering his gratitude for the warm reception in the Windy City and all over the world, Rajamouli revealed that talks of a sequel had begun. At that time, the conversations were purely preliminary, but his father and story director Vijayendra Prasad was in the process of developing a sequel about the ongoing adventures of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.
But now it seems like the team is tackling the project more seriously as details of the blockbuster sequel have begun to emerge.
'The weapons will come on their own in search of their war'
In a recent interview with Variety, Rajamouli chronicled the progress on the highly anticipated sequel to "RRR." He said that a follow up wasn't initially on their minds during production, but after the massive international success, the gears started turning and ideas began to be thrown around for another story. While none of them seemed worth pursuing, it was actually another family member that delivered the perfect plot line. Now armed with the right concept, Rajamouli gave Prasad the greenlight to get started on the script, so the writer is currently off to the races. The director explained:
"After the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, 'Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.'
At present, [Vijayendra Prasad is] seriously working on the story; he's getting it done. But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen."
'We shouldn't be scared anymore, we should surge forward'
Naturally, the director was very tight lipped about any details surrounding the next chapter of Bheem and Raja's story. However, he did confirm that the two protagonists will be returning and that the villains will be none other than the British colonials, who "will once again play a major role in the story." There's obviously no shortage of ways that the Brits have wronged the Indian people throughout history, so it's hard to even narrow down the offenses to pick one that could be highlighted in the next movie. All I know is that when this sequel inevitably makes it into theaters like The Music Box around the country, I can't wait to hear the crowd roar when these badass besties serve those pompous twits with another legendary musical number
"RRR" is streaming in Netflix right now.