The RRR Sequel Will See The Return Of Original Characters, Villains Will Once Again Be Dastardly Colonizers

One of the great joys in my movie-going life was seeing the epic Indian action movie "RRR" at Chicago's Music Box Theatre in its original Telugu language with a jam-packed house of raucous fans. The vibe in that room on that November evening, which was months after the initial theatrical run, an encore engagement, and a Netflix release, was so joyous. It was truly a celebration of cinema. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli was even in attendance to participate in a post-film Q&A, where he expressed that he was blown away by the overwhelmingly positive reaction of this historical fiction about friendship and revolution.

In addition to discussing his filmmaking process and further offering his gratitude for the warm reception in the Windy City and all over the world, Rajamouli revealed that talks of a sequel had begun. At that time, the conversations were purely preliminary, but his father and story director Vijayendra Prasad was in the process of developing a sequel about the ongoing adventures of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

But now it seems like the team is tackling the project more seriously as details of the blockbuster sequel have begun to emerge.